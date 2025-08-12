Mizoram: NCST member Nirupam Chakma reviews development gaps in Chakma Autonomous District Council villages

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Nirupam Chakma has conducted an extensive field visit to several villages under the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) to assess developmental needs and welfare challenges faced by the local population, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The CADC, established in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, serves as an autonomous body for the welfare of Chakma tribals in South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

During his tour, Chakma visited Jamersury, Mandirosora, Ajasora, Golasury, and Longpuighat villages, where he met Village Council members, NGO representatives, and community leaders to discuss pressing local concerns. He inspected schools, healthcare facilities, and community infrastructure, identifying multiple challenges, including:

Shortage of classrooms

Non-functional toilets

Inadequate water supply

Poor approach roads

Insufficient medical facilities

Lack of hostels

Delays and issues in pre-matric scholarship disbursement

Due to the poor condition of PMGSY roads during the monsoon, Chakma had to travel to these villages by motorboat.

Apart from official inspections, Chakma also visited the Abhaya Dāna Forest Monastery and Huji Mawnaw Vihar, where he attended Buddha Puja and interacted with resident monks and management committees.

He assured that the issues documented during his visit would be raised with the relevant authorities for prompt follow-up and redressal.