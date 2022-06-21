The North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretary Shri K. Moses Chalai, IAS and team approval a sanction of ongoing projects in Lunglei District, such as establishment of digital planetarium, Lunglei supermarket, backward area development fund etc.

Lunglei being a fast growing urban town, faces challenges such as shortage of parking space, lack of employment opportunities etc, and hence the District will be submitting more projects to NEC such as construction of multilevel parking, municipal building, hatchery for ah&vety and fisheries, livelihood generation projects and women upliftment projects, the HPC Vice Chairman stated, and sought continued support & cooperation from NEC Secretary & team.

The meeting held at Circuit House Lunglei last night, NEC Secretary Shri K. Moses Chalai, IAS, and team who is on a 2 days visit to Mizoram, received warm welcome by Lunglei HPC Vice Chairman Pu Lawmawma Tochhawng, MLA, Bamboo Development Board Vice Chairman Dr K Pachhunga, Lunglei DC Pu Kulothungan A, IAS and other officials and village council & NGO members.

The NEC Secretary & team then went on to visit various ongoing & finished projects within Lunglei town this morning. They visitied the ongoing NEC funded Rs.14.03 crores Lunglei Supermarket project at the heart of Lunglei town. The project is expected to transform the main market which is presently in a dilapidated state with no parking facilities. The Secretary & team also visited the ongoing NEC funded Rs. 871 lakhs Digital Planetarium at Zohnuai locality in Lunglei.

The NEC Secretary & his team proceeded to Thenzawl in Serchhip District after which they will proceed to Kolasib District in northern Mizoram. After visiting the Bukvannei oil palm factory at Kolasib tomorrow morning, they are expected to proceed to Silchar.