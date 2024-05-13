Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on May 13, chaired a meeting of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) officials at CM Conference Hall, where NEDFi officials presented their work and schemes of the Corporation for Mizoram.

In the meeting, NEDFi's Advisory and Consultancy Services were also explained in detail.

NEDFi has three branches in Mizoram- Aizawl, Lunglei and Champhai. The Corporation is currently undertaking 1295 projects worth Rs 211.30 crore while Rs 183.83 crore has been paid to the beneficiaries. The Artisan products are sold at Aizawl’s Dawrpui locality.

The North East Venture Fund, established in 2017 under the Ministry of DoNER and SIDBI, was presented, and it has four starts ups currently using the venture fund in Mizoram.

NEDFi officials also highlighted that Mizoram Government's efforts in Entrepreneur Development are welcoming.

The meeting was attended by TBC Lalvenchhunga and Dr. KC Lalmalsawmzauva, Advisers to Chief Minister, the CM Secretariat, and officials from invited departments of Planning and Finance.