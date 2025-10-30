Mizoram needs ‘double-engine’ government for development: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on October 29 said Mizoram needs a “double-engine government” — with the same party in power at both the Centre and the state — to ensure faster development and effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Aizawl, Singh said that when a state government is not aligned with the ruling party at the Centre, people are often deprived of central schemes and development initiatives. “Mizoram requires BJP representatives to usher in development,” he said.

Singh, who serves as the Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, claimed that BJP-ruled states have outperformed non-BJP states in terms of growth and governance. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Dampa Assembly bypoll, adding that the party has strong prospects in the Christian-majority state in the coming years.



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He also reiterated that the NDA government at the Centre has accorded top priority to the progress of the Northeastern region and has brought visible transformation across sectors.

Singh is on a two-day visit to Mizoram to campaign for the BJP’s Dampa bypoll candidate Lalhmingthanga. The by-election, scheduled for November 11, was necessitated by the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Five candidates are contesting the seat — Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), R. Laithangliana of the Mizo National Front (MNF), John Rotluangliana of the Congress, Lalhmingthanga of the BJP, and K. Zahmingthanga of Brig T. Sailo’s People’s Conference.