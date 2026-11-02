The Bharatiya Janata Party's Mizoram unit on November 2 criticised successive governments in the state for failing to deliver on their development promises, saying Mizoram needs a government that can make it self-reliant in key sectors such as food production, electricity, healthcare and infrastructure.

Addressing a political session at the party office, BJP state president and MLA K Beichhua questioned the outcomes of various development initiatives launched since Mizoram became a Union Territory.

He cited the Congress-led government's New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) and New Land Use Policy (NLUP), the Mizoram National Front's (MNF) Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), and the ruling Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) Hand Holding Policy, alleging that none had succeeded in making the state economically self-sufficient.

Beichhua said Mizoram needed a government that could translate promises into tangible results rather than rely on slogans and election manifestos.

He identified local production of food and essential commodities, reliable electricity and drinking water, better healthcare facilities, improved road connectivity and accessible public services as key priorities.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the state's healthcare infrastructure so that residents would not have to travel outside Mizoram for medical treatment.

Claiming that the BJP could deliver on these priorities, Beichhua said the party was capable of governing a small state like Mizoram effectively.

Responding to allegations that the BJP posed a threat to Christians or was incompatible with Christianity, he asserted that no BJP leader or member had converted from Christianity to Hinduism.

He also appealed to churches and Congress members to examine the BJP's position and join the party in its efforts to develop the state.