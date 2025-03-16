Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, raised key concerns regarding the state's internet connectivity issues, refugee crisis, and security-related challenges.

Addressing the difficulties in implementing the new criminal laws, Lalduhoma pointed out that Mizoram's poor internet infrastructure remains a major obstacle. He urged the Ministry of Communication and IT to introduce a scheme to resolve this issue immediately.

Additionally, he highlighted the humanitarian burden on the state, stating that Mizoram is currently sheltering approximately 41,000 displaced individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur. The state is struggling to provide food, shelter, and education to these refugees with its limited resources, necessitating continuous financial and logistical support from the Central Government.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the need for enhanced border security measures, advocating for the establishment of more immigration checkpoints along Mizoram’s extensive international border. He further raised concerns over high police vacancies, a shortage of vehicles, and funding constraints, which have adversely affected law enforcement efficiency.

Lalduhoma expressed his dissatisfaction over Mizoram being excluded from the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, which is provided to other states. He argued that Mizoram, being the most peaceful state in the country, is at a disadvantage, as it does not receive financial incentives for maintaining stability.

"If Mizoram is denied SRE because of its peaceful status, then peace itself does not seem to have any benefits. I urge the Home Ministry to either extend SRE to Mizoram or provide a ‘Peace Bonus’ as a reward for maintaining harmony. This would set a positive example for other states, showing that peace is rewarded," he stated.