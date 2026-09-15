Mizoram needs stronger sports infrastructure, coaching to nurture Northeast talent: Union minister

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on September 15 reviewed Mizoram’s sports ecosystem and stressed the need to strengthen infrastructure, coaching and support systems to help athletes from the Northeast compete at national and international levels.

Khadse, who arrived in Mizoram on a two-day visit, held discussions with state Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Centre-state coordination, sports infrastructure and measures to nurture sporting talent in the state.

The Union minister also visited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Aizawl, where she inspected the facilities and interacted with athletes, coaches and support staff.

During her interaction with sportspersons, Khadse heard about their training programmes, competition experiences and aspirations. She emphasised the need for quality coaching, sports science, rehabilitation, nutrition and greater exposure to competitive events.

She said the Khelo India programme was creating pathways for young athletes and stressed that quality facilities and training opportunities should be available closer to where athletes live and train.

Khadse also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure in Mizoram, including a Khelo India project for laying a synthetic hockey turf and installing lighting at the SAI Training Centre in Aizawl.

Focus on grassroots talent

The Union minister said Mizoram has strong sporting potential, particularly in football and hockey, and that the achievements of athletes from the state underline the need for sustained institutional support.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a stronger sporting culture involves identifying talent at the grassroots level and providing athletes with structured pathways to achieve excellence.

The visit comes amid efforts by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and SAI to expand sporting opportunities in the Northeast and develop a more athlete-centric sports ecosystem in the region.

Later in the day, Khadse visited Saitual. She is scheduled to visit Kolasib on Wednesday as part of her two-day Mizoram visit.