Mizoram: NFR to introduce refrigerated parcel van service at Sairang Railway Station

In a major boost to the agricultural and horticultural sector of Mizoram, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced plans to introduce a Refrigerated Parcel Van service at Sairang Railway Station.

The move aims to provide a faster, more economical, and efficient transportation system for perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

According to NFR’s Divisional Commercial Manager Dhruba J. Barman, the decision follows a market assessment conducted jointly with the Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Board, Zo Anthurium Growers Co-operative Society, and the Directorate of Horticulture, Mizoram. The study highlighted the growing need for reliable cold-chain transport to connect Mizoram’s produce with markets across India.

The Refrigerated Parcel Vans will soon be attached to trains operating to and from Sairang. NFR has already informed the OSD to the Chief Minister, Jonathan Lalremruata, who is also a member of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) representing Mizoram. He has been requested to specify the state’s requirements and utilization plan for the new service to ensure smooth implementation.

The tariff for the refrigerated transport service has also been finalized:

Sairang to Guwahati (494 km) – ₹38,551

Sairang to Kolkata (1,482 km) – ₹98,912

Sairang to Delhi (2,511 km) – ₹2,66,523

Carrying Capacity: 17 tons

Officials said the introduction of this facility will greatly benefit farmers and agri-entrepreneurs, allowing them to send their temperature-sensitive products—like pineapples, anthuriums, and ginger—to major Indian cities without compromising freshness or quality.

The new service is expected to strengthen Mizoram’s agri-economy by reducing wastage, increasing profit margins, and expanding the reach of local produce in national markets.