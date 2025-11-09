Mizoram: NFR to introduce refrigerated parcel van service at Sairang Railway Station
In a major boost to the agricultural and horticultural sector of Mizoram, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced plans to introduce a Refrigerated Parcel Van service at Sairang Railway Station.
- The Northeast Frontier Railway has launched a Refrigerated Parcel Van service in Mizoram to boost the state's agricultural sector by ensuring faster and economical transport of perishable goods.
- The service, developed after a market study with local agricultural bodies, aims to enhance cold-chain logistics, crucial for the growth of Mizoram's horticultural sector.
- Refrigerated Parcel Vans will be attached to trains from Sairang, with tariffs set for key routes, ensuring transparent costs for transporting goods to major cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, and Delhi.
In a major boost to the agricultural and horticultural sector of Mizoram, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced plans to introduce a Refrigerated Parcel Van service at Sairang Railway Station.
The move aims to provide a faster, more economical, and efficient transportation system for perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers.
According to NFR’s Divisional Commercial Manager Dhruba J. Barman, the decision follows a market assessment conducted jointly with the Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Board, Zo Anthurium Growers Co-operative Society, and the Directorate of Horticulture, Mizoram. The study highlighted the growing need for reliable cold-chain transport to connect Mizoram’s produce with markets across India.
The Refrigerated Parcel Vans will soon be attached to trains operating to and from Sairang. NFR has already informed the OSD to the Chief Minister, Jonathan Lalremruata, who is also a member of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) representing Mizoram. He has been requested to specify the state’s requirements and utilization plan for the new service to ensure smooth implementation.
The tariff for the refrigerated transport service has also been finalized:
Sairang to Guwahati (494 km) – ₹38,551
Sairang to Kolkata (1,482 km) – ₹98,912
Sairang to Delhi (2,511 km) – ₹2,66,523
Carrying Capacity: 17 tons
Officials said the introduction of this facility will greatly benefit farmers and agri-entrepreneurs, allowing them to send their temperature-sensitive products—like pineapples, anthuriums, and ginger—to major Indian cities without compromising freshness or quality.
The new service is expected to strengthen Mizoram’s agri-economy by reducing wastage, increasing profit margins, and expanding the reach of local produce in national markets.
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