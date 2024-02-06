The NGO Coordination Committee, a group of NGOs in the state of Mizoram, on Tuesday held a meeting at the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) office at Aizawl on issues of the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border and disposition of Free Movement Regime.

The NGO Coordination Committee has decided that they will submit a memorandum to the Centre against the fencing of Myanmar border and disposition of the Free Movement Regime.

The Committee also stated that they shall consult other states that shares a border with Myanmar and decided that a physical activity in protest the Centre’s decision will be taken up if necessary.

It is worth mentioning that the NGO Coordination Committee is a group of NGOs that include Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Mizo Students’ Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), MHIP or Mizo Women’s Front and MUP or the Mizo Elders Association.

The decision to send a memorandum to the Centre comes amid the Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing today that the government would be constructing a fence along the entire 1,643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. He added here that to facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved.

Home Minister Shah also said that a 10 kilometer stretch in Manipur's border town Moreh has already been fenced in this regard.