In a decisive meeting held on November 18 at the Central YMA Committee room, the NGO Co-Ordination Committee, comprising prominent apex bodies including YMA, MUP, MHIP, MZP, and MSU, stood firm on their demand to reschedule the poll counting date set for Sunday, December 3.

The committee expressed its intention to escalate the matter by arranging an in-person meeting with officials from the Election Commission of India in Delhi. The aim is to formally present their concerns and advocate for a reconsideration of the scheduled date.

Should their plea for a change in the poll counting date go unaddressed, the committee has resolved to take stronger measures. They announced their decision to observe a designated protest day as a demonstration of their collective dissatisfaction and determination to bring about change.

The Committee also called upon MKHC (Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee) or the Church Leaders Committee to actively support their cause. Encouraging these influential bodies to join forces, the Committee believes that the combined efforts of NGOs and religious leaders will amplify their stance on the necessity of altering the poll counting date.