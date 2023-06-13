In a meeting held on June 12, the NGO Coordination Committee agreed to organize a solidarity gathering to support tribals in Manipur.

According to the NGO Coordination Committee, the Solidarity Gathering will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside the Governor's residence "Raj Bhawan". They call on all the Mizos to support the cause.

The coordination committee is a joint committee of the apex NGOs like - Central Young Mizo Association, Mizoram Upa Pawl, Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Mizo Students Union.

Also Read: Mizoram's internally displaced persons from Manipur crosses 10,000 mark

Meanwhile, the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from violence-stricken Manipur seeking refuge in various districts of Mizoram has surpassed the 10,000 mark, following the ongoing clashes between two communities.

The clashes erupted on May 3rd, 2023, between the non-tribal Meitei people and tribal groups in Manipur, leading to an influx of tribal people seeking safety in Mizoram, according to an official statement.

The continuous arrival of tribal people from Manipur has resulted in an increase in the number of IDPs across ten districts of Mizoram.

Kolasib district currently houses the highest number of IDPs, with 3,608 individuals, followed by the Aizawl district with 3,535 and the Saitual district with 2,445.

As per the latest update from the state's Information Department on June 8th, the IDP count in other districts stands at 240 in Champhai, 109 in Mamit, 79 in Khawzawl, 63 in Lunglei, 54 in Serchhip, 11 in Saiha, and an additional number in Hnathlial district, bringing the total tally to 10,152.

