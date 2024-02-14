The NGO Coordination Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, 13th February 2024, at the Central YMA Committee Room. The committee decided to organize a rally against the closure of the India-Myanmar border and the termination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

The meeting was presided over by Pu Lalhmachhuana, President of CYMA and Chairman of NGOCC.

They discussed the memorandum submitted to the Union Home Minister, calling for the abolition of FMR and Border Fencing. The committee has planned a protest rally on Tuesday, 21st February 2024, at 1:00 pm at Vanapa Hall.

The NGO Coordination Committee, a collective of various non-governmental organisations, includes significant groups such as the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Mizo Students' Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), MHIP (Mizo Women's Front), and MUP (Mizo Elders Association).

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