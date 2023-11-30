The NGO Co-ordination Committee has announced a protest rally set to take place on December 1 in Aizawl between 11 am and 2 pm. The committee, representing five apex NGOs in Mizoram, is rallying Mizo Christians to join forces in safeguarding what they term as the sacred day of Christians.

The decision to organize the protest rally was made during a meeting held at the Central YMA Office earlier today. The announcement comes as a response to the Election Commission of India's persistent refusal to change the poll counting date, despite numerous appeals from NGOs, church leaders, and political parties.

Expressing their concerns, the committee stressed the importance of altering the poll counting schedule to respect the sanctity of the Christian day. The Election Commission's decision to maintain the existing date has triggered discontent among various groups, leading to the coordinated effort by the NGO Co-ordination Committee to address the issue directly.