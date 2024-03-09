Nirupam Chakma, hailing from Mizoram, has been appointed as a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

His role in the commission will be instrumental in ensuring the rights and well-being of the Scheduled Tribes across the country.

Notaby, the warrant of appointment has been issued on March 8 by the President of India by virtue of the power vested in her under clause (3) of Article 338A of the Constitution appointing you as a Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) with effect from the date of assuming charge of the office.



Also Read: Mizoram: CEM of Chakma Autonomous District Council demands official recognition of Chakma language in state

Earlier on March 4, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram demanded official recognition for the Chakma language within the state.

In a letter to Mizoram CM, Rasik Mohan Chakma, MLA and CEM of Chakma Autonomous District Council states- "The Chakmas of Mizoram who live in the entire western and south-western belts of the state of Mizoram constitute about 10% of the population of Mizoram. As per the 2011 Census, the population of the Chakma in Mizoram is 96,922. We have our own language and script, the learning of which has been introduced in schools Up to Class-Vill within the jurisdiction of Chakma Autonomous District Council. However, it is yet to be introduced in Chakma inhabited areas outside Chakma Autonomous District Council. In spite of the above-stated facts, it is unfortunate that the Chakrna language speakers are yet to be officially recognized by the state which is reflected in the Annual Reports of the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities submitted to the President of India each year.