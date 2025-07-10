Mizoram shines in NITI Aayog’s SDG Index 2023-24; all districts earn ‘front runner’ tag

Mizoram stands out as a top-performing state in NITI Aayog’s North Eastern Region SDG Index 2023-24, with all 11 districts earning ‘Front Runner’ status. Leading the pack is Hnahthial district, which secured the highest score in the entire Northeast region at 81.4, closely followed by Champhai with a score of 79.8, according to an official release.

In the SDG Index, districts scoring between 65 and 99 are classified as Front Runners. This milestone reflects Mizoram's significant progress in areas such as health, education, gender equality, clean water, and sustainable communities, the statement read.

Mizoram is among just three states, alongside Sikkim and Tripura, where every district made it to the Front Runner category. The index is the first district-level tool for tracking progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Northeast.

Despite overall regional progress, NITI Aayog noted slight declines in clean energy, inequality reduction, and responsible consumption. Still, Mizoram's consistent performance places it at the forefront of sustainable development efforts in the region.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state has secured the first position in the country in the 2023-24 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index released by NITI Aayog.

Addressing a public gathering in Haridwar, CM Dhami said, "I am pleased to inform you that, in the 2023-24 index of the Government of India's NITI Aayog, Uttarakhand has ranked first in the entire country in achieving the goals of sustainable development."

Highlighting the state's progress, Dhami credited the achievement to Uttarakhand's balanced growth approach.