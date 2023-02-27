Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana told the state legislature on February 27 that Assam has made no encroachment on the state's boundaries.

Mizoram did not lose any land to Assam, rather it occupies some areas which fall in Assam according to the 1933 notification, he added.

According to the minister, no farmer practising planting or farming along the Mizoram-Assam border has experienced harvest problems as of yet.

"Assam does not infringe on Mizoram's territory. In reality, according to the notice made on March 9, 1933, some regions occupied by Mizoram now lie under Assam, which the neighbouring state (Assam) acknowledges as its constitutional boundary "Lalchamliana stated this in a written response to opposition Congress leader Zodintluanga Ralte's query.

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He said measures are being taken by Mizoram to occupy the inner line reserve forest notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) in August 1875.

The 1875 notification is accepted by Mizoram as its actual boundary, he said.

The Mizoram districts of Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit share a 164.6-kilometre border with the Assam districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.

For decades, the border issue between the two neighbouring nations has remained unsolved due to the two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.

Mizoram claimed that a 509 square mile stretch of inner line protected forest proclaimed in 1875, a large portion of which today lies under Assam, is the state's genuine boundary. Assam, on the other hand, argues that the line shown on the map of the Survey of India in 1933 represents its constitutional boundary.

On July 26, 2021, police forces from both Assam and Mizoram were involved in gunfights that resulted in the deaths of seven persons, including six Assam police officers, and the injury of around 60 people.

After that, the two northeastern states launched high-level negotiations to address the vexing problem in August 2021. The parties have had three rounds of negotiations and additional virtual encounters since then.