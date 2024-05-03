Chief Minister Lalduhoma at a Press Conference held at Chief Minister’s Conference Hall on May 3 refuted allegations that an amount of Rs. 233.36 crores from Sasci scheme were lapsed by his government.

Lalduhoma stated that the Ministry of Finance controls the funds released to every State under Sasci, and that funds are distributed to each state in first and second instalments. He added that 75% of work must be completed to receive the second instalment from the Ministry of Finance, and if works from the first instalment are not completed, then the funds become lapse.

The Chief Minister asserted that the allegations that the ZPM government lapsed Sasci fund amounting to Rs. 233.36 crores is false; and hold the previous MNF government responsible for the lapse as he stated that, they failed to receive the second instalment due to their inability to complete works in the first instalment.

Furthermore, Lalduhoma stated that the proposed Sasci fund of Rs. 500 crores for Mizoram have been deducted to Rs. 250 crores and that the present government have submitted a proposal for 18 projects under the scheme.