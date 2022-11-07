President Droupadi Murmu on November 7 presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2021 to Pi Vanlalrovi, Staff-Nurse deployed at Thingsulthliah PHC, Mizoram.

The awards were presented by the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11 a.m. and a total of 51 people from different states received the awards today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Apart from Mizoram, nurses from Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland were also conferred with the Florence Nightingale Award 2021.

Tika Devi Pandey and Tashi Lhamu Sherpa, who are now working at Ranipool UPHC and Soreng PHC, Sikkim respectively, were conferred with the award.

For the past 33 years, Tika Devi Pandey has worked as a senior auxiliary nurse midwife.

Similarly, Tashi Lamu Sherpa, an ANS (Assistant Nursing Superintendent), has also been employed for 22 years.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted in the year 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society.