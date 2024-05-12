The Salvation Army, Mizoram celebrated Mother’s Day along with the rest of the world, on May 12.

The Salvation Army honoured the occasion by conducting thanksgiving programmes at their churches across the state.

The members of the Church also presented bouquets to their mothers.

Meanwhile, special flower arrangement platforms for mothers were also created at various Salvation Army churches.

The International Management Council of the Salvation Army declared Mother’s Day as “High Day”, which is being observed by their church members in India and across the globe ever since.

On May 8, 1914, United States President Woodrow Wilson first declared the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day.