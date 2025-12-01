Mizoram observes World AIDS Day 2025, officials warn of rising HIV risk among men

Mizoram marked World AIDS Day 2025 on Monday, December 1 with the state-level observance held at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl, organized by the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS). The programme focused on intensifying preventive measures and strengthening community awareness amid rising concerns over HIV transmission trends in the state.

Dr. Lalthlengliani, Principal Director of the Health & Family Welfare Department, chaired the event and delivered the keynote address based on this year's global theme — “New Strategies to Tackle AIDS Amid Challenges.”

State Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, who graced the event as the chief guest, urged the public to adopt responsible social and sexual behaviour to curb the spread of HIV. While acknowledging global advancements in HIV management, he warned that Mizoram continues to face the highest HIV prevalence in India, with a majority of cases stemming from unprotected sexual relationships outside marriage. “Men account for nearly 65% of the state’s HIV cases. It is crucial for the male population to take greater responsibility,” he said.

Presenting the state’s latest data, MSACS Project Director Dr. Jane R. Ralte revealed that since the first recorded HIV case in October 1990, Mizoram has detected 33,641 HIV-positive cases as of October 2025. She highlighted that:

70.3% of infections occur due to unsafe sexual practices

27.3% result from sharing contaminated needles

1.8% from mother-to-child transmission

0.74% from unknown causes

Further analysis showed that:

55.3% of sexually transmitted cases involve individuals with multiple partners

34.3% involve those lacking adequate awareness

7.7% relate to paid sex

2.5% arise from spousal transmission

Dr. Ralte cautioned that infections through unprotected sex continue to rise annually, particularly among men with multiple partners. While Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) has transformed HIV into a manageable condition, lifelong treatment and potential side effects make prevention the most powerful tool, she stressed.

During the event, MSACS honoured six contributors for their exceptional service in HIV/AIDS prevention and community outreach. The award recipients included Dr. C. Lalhmingliana, Dr. R. L. Sanghluna, Dr. Chawnglungmuana, Lalparmawii, Lucy Remruati Chhangte, and Lalmalsawmi (Mal-i).

Officials reaffirmed the state’s commitment to stepping up its fight against HIV/AIDS, urging collective efforts from the community to safeguard future generations.