World Consumer Rights Day 2024 was commemorated across Mizoram on Friday, with the central theme revolving around 'Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers'. A special event was hosted in the capital city, Aizawl, at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Economics & Statistics. The event was honored by the presence of B. Lalchhanzova, the Minister of Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Affairs.

Addressing the audience, Minister Lalchhanzova emphasized the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while cautioning against its potential misuse. "Though AI stands as a modern marvel, it remains within the realm of human creation. Thus, we must not become enslaved by its power," he remarked. Lalchhanzova underscored the importance of consumer rights awareness, particularly in the current era of market privatization. He noted that in the pursuit of profit maximization, businesses often overlook consumer welfare, making consumer rights education all the more imperative.

Highlighting the academic discourse of the event, Robert Lalramhluna, a PhD scholar from NIT Mizoram, presented a paper elucidating the role of Artificial Intelligence in ensuring consumer benefits. The presentation shed light on how AI can be harnessed to empower consumers and enhance their rights within the marketplace.

The event served as a platform for stakeholders to engage in dialogue and advocacy surrounding consumer rights in the digital age. As Mizoram joins the global community in commemorating World Consumer Rights Day, the call for fair and responsible AI resonates as a pivotal theme guiding consumer advocacy efforts in the region.