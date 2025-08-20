Mizoram officials accused of misusing vehicles, household peons amid financial strain

The Civil Engagement for Social Justice (CESJ) has urged the Mizoram government to curb irregular practices by senior officials, including misuse of government vehicles and the appointment of household peons at public expense, at a time when the state is grappling with a financial crisis.

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, CESJ said that information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications revealed that several officers continue to use government vehicles and employ household staff beyond their entitlement, often under the pretext of official work. The group warned that such practices persist even as nearly 87 per cent of the state’s budget is consumed by salaries and related expenses.

Highlighting three key issues, CESJ pointed to the misuse of household MR employees, noting that some senior officers employ personal helpers even while on deputation or posted in the Civil Secretariat. Police officers posted at the Secretariat have also been accused of misusing “Ardalee” personnel sanctioned by the Police Department. The group urged the government to enforce the July 8, 2024 DP&AR order that restricts such entitlements.



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On the state’s vehicle outsourcing policy, CESJ alleged that certain senior officers are exploiting loopholes by using both departmental and outsourced vehicles, in violation of policy norms. The group described this practice as not only against government rules but also a form of corruption.

CESJ further alleged irregularities in the deployment of police vehicles, claiming that senior officers are using far more vehicles than permitted. According to its findings, the DGP reportedly uses nine vehicles, including five reserved for VIP duty, against an entitlement of three, while the SP (Security) is said to have 27 vehicles at his disposal against the sanctioned 17. The group stressed that excess vehicles should instead be diverted to police stations and district headquarters to strengthen law and order services.

To ensure greater accountability, CESJ recommended that all government departments be directed to submit monthly or quarterly returns on the deployment and utilization of vehicles.

Concluding its representation, the organization appealed to the government to strictly enforce financial discipline, adopt austerity measures, and put an end to the misuse of public funds. Copies of the representation were also sent to the Finance Department and the General Administration Department (GAD).