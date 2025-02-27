Oil palm farmers in Mizoram’s Kolasib and Mamit districts have received financial support of Rs 2.2 crore under the Viability Gap Payment (VGP) scheme for 2022-2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit announced on Thursday.

Further Rs 76 lakh was provided during 2023-2024, with further monthly assistance set to continue under the Central government’s National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) scheme.

The BJP hailed the assistance as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to uplifting farmers. However, the party accused Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma of refusing to issue a Demi-Official (DO) letter required to facilitate the aid.

As a result, oil palm growers turned to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who subsequently reached out to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, leading to the release of funds.

The party also emphasised the Centre’s broader plans to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers in BJP-ruled states by 2025. It reiterated its commitment to supporting farmers and improving agricultural policies in Mizoram.

The state BJP criticised the Mizoram government for failing to address key agricultural challenges, particularly the difficulties farmers face in selling ginger and broom. It argued that the ruling administration had not fulfilled its pre-election promises and called for concrete measures to assist the farming community.