Mamit and Kolasib District Oil palm growers on Thursday called on Hon’ble Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan

Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati said that India imports most of its edible oil requirement and is doing its utmost to develop self-sufficiency through the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

He further stated that Mizoram has the potential to import fresh oil palm and oilseeds like Malaysia.

The oil palm growers’ leaders also reported that the central government has not been able to pay viability gap payment to oil palm sellers for 2022-2024 through the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). The Governor took action and contacted the Central Government officials.