The 21st Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region Zone-III, commenced today in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Session Hall, featuring distinguished guests including Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Chairman of the CPA, India Region.

The inaugural session was attended by notable figures such as Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Sharingain Longkumer, Speaker of the Nagaland Assembly and Chairman of India Region Zone-III; and Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Mizoram.

In his opening address, Om Birla emphasized the rapid development observed in the northeastern region. He noted the construction of a railway line as a vital step towards improving infrastructure, stating, “Enhanced road and air connectivity is essential for the economic growth of the Northeast and the country.” He expressed optimism that improved connectivity would attract foreign investors and unlock the region's potential in agriculture, art, culture, and tourism.

Birla urged elected representatives to serve as effective voices for the people, stressing the importance of constructive debates in the legislative assembly to uphold democratic values. “We must strive to address their needs and requirements to the best of our ability,” he stated.

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Chief Minister Lalduhoma echoed these sentiments, highlighting that legislative sanctity fosters trust between the government and citizens. He remarked that transparent law-making encourages public engagement in democratic processes and reinforces the principle of the rule of law, essential for maintaining peace and order.

During the session, Harivansh Narayan Singh also addressed the attendees, while Sharingain Longkumer delivered the keynote address. Lalbiakzama, Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly, welcomed the participants.

In addition to the conference proceedings, Om Birla inaugurated the Archive Cell of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Library, a significant initiative aimed at preserving historical documents dating back to 1972 when Mizoram was a District Council and Union Territory. The facility is designed to ensure easy access for members and visitors, contributing to the documentation of the region's legislative history.