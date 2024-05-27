The Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department of the Mizoram government, on May 27, issued a warning of heavy rainfall expected across various parts of the state today, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph.

Residents have been urged to remain calm in the event of a storm and refrain from spreading false alarms. Also, citizens have been advised to steer clear of riverbanks and surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.

For assistance during natural disasters, the State Emergency Operation Centre can be contacted at 1070 or 1077, while the Emergency Response Support System can be reached at 112.

Meanwhile, all Indigo flights scheduled to land at Lengpui Airport on Monday have been canceled. The sole operational flight remains Alliance Air's Guwahati-Aizawl-Imphal route.