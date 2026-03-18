Mizoram on high alert after hailstorms; DEOCs activated, advisory issued

The Department of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation in Mizoram has issued a statewide advisory, directing all deputy commissioners to remain on high alert following recent hailstorms and heavy rainfall across several parts of the state.

The department has mandated the immediate activation of all District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) to ensure swift coordination of response efforts. Officials have been asked to step up preparedness as the prevailing weather conditions are expected to persist over the coming days.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to affect the Northeast region between March 13 and 19. The current weather system may also trigger intermittent rainfall and hailstorms at isolated to scattered locations across Mizoram.

The advisory has urged authorities “to enter a state of heightened preparedness,” warning of possible localised waterlogging, slippery road conditions, and traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, officials have also been directed to provide immediate financial assistance to families affected by the recent hailstorms, as the state gears up to mitigate further impact from the ongoing adverse weather conditions.