Security has been heightened across Mizoram ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Saturday, Director General of Police Anil Shukla confirmed.

Shah is set to attend a function marking the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from central Aizawl to Zokhawsang, 15 km away.

State police, Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed to maintain strict vigilance on key routes and locations.



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Shah will arrive at Lengpui airport at 1:45 PM and attend the relocation event at 3 PM before returning to Guwahati.

This marks Shah’s fourth visit to Mizoram as Home Minister. The Assam Rifles relocation agreement, signed in October 2023, officially takes effect in April 2025, moving paramilitary bases out of Aizawl’s core to free up land for public use.

The demand for relocation dates back to 1988, following allegations of civilian casualties.

Despite previous delays due to infrastructure concerns, the new Zokhawsang complex was inaugurated by Shah in April 2023, paving the way for the long-awaited shift.