The Deputy Commissioners across Mizoram have issued a critical alert for heavy rainfall from August 4 to August 10, 2024, following a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In their official notification, the DCs cited the IMD's forecast, which predicts substantial rainfall throughout Northeast India, with Mizoram particularly affected on August 5, 2024. The IMD’s advisory highlights the likelihood of heavy precipitation impacting various parts of the state.

The notification urged the public to remain calm and to avoid spreading misinformation. It also called on State, District, and Village Level Disaster Management Committees to be on high alert. Zonal Officers are advised to coordinate and implement necessary measures promptly to manage potential emergencies.