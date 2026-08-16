Mizoram open Junior Women's Hockey Nationals with 2-0 win over Kerala

Mizoram began their campaign at the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 with a 2-0 victory over Kerala in a Division B, Pool A match on August 15.

The win came on the fourth day of the tournament, with Mizoram keeping Kerala scoreless to secure all three points.

Assam also produced a comeback in the same pool, recovering from a goal down to beat Andhra Pradesh 2-1.

Elsewhere in Division B, Karnataka recorded a convincing 6-1 win over Uttarakhand in Pool B, while Bihar swept aside Goa 6-0.

In Division C, Gujarat defeated Puducherry 3-1 in a Pool B fixture. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu beat Hockey Arunachal 2-0 in Pool A.

Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir were both awarded 5-0 wins after their respective matches against Tripura Olympic Association and Telangana were recorded as forfeits.