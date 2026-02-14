Mizoram opens Northeast’s first fish canning plant, boosting value-added fisheries and farmer incomes

In a significant boost to agro-based industrialisation in Mizoram, the state on February 13 inaugurated the Northeast’s first fish canning facility, marking a milestone in value-added fisheries production.

The plant, established at Zawlnuam in Mamit district, is expected to strengthen farm-to-market linkages and enhance income opportunities for local fish farmers.

The facility was inaugurated by Fisheries, Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Lalrinliana Vanlalruata, who described the initiative as a “new milestone” in the state’s industrial landscape. He noted that the project would help bridge longstanding market gaps by enabling farmers to process and package fish locally rather than depend solely on raw fish sales. By introducing modern preservation and canning techniques, the plant is aimed at improving shelf life, maintaining quality standards and ensuring better price realisation for producers.

The minister emphasised that while the plant opens new marketing avenues, strict quality control and consumer-oriented practices would be critical to building brand credibility and sustaining demand. He further highlighted that the state government remains committed to strengthening infrastructure that supports farmer welfare and food processing industries. As part of this broader strategy, a nut processing unit is also being set up in Zamuang village, with efforts underway to expand palm oil cultivation in Mamit, which has been identified as an aspirational district for agriculture-led development.

The fish canning project was reportedly proposed by the Cooperation Department to the Centre in July 2024 after sustained follow-up by local representatives, including the opposition legislator from Zawlnuam under the Mizoram National Front. Funded under the Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP), the facility has been developed at an investment of Rs 65 lakh, with Rs 40 lakh allocated for machinery and Rs 25 lakh for construction.

Officials said the plant has the capacity to process 50 kilograms of fish per batch and can produce around 120 cans in a two-hour production cycle. The initiative is expected to provide a reliable processing outlet at farmers’ doorsteps, reduce post-harvest losses and contribute to Mizoram’s push for sustainable, value-driven agricultural growth.