The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday called for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram to rescind its decision to increase the prices of food grains under the public distribution system (PDS).

The Lalduhoma-led government recently announced a reduction in the PDS subsidy for food grains provided to beneficiaries not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The subsidy will be reduced from Rs 25 to Rs 10 per kg of rice, resulting in an increase in the price of subsidised food grains from Rs 15 to Rs 30 per kg for non-NFSA households.

MNF Legislature Party leader Lalchhandama Ralte criticized the price hike as a “unilateral” decision made without consulting opposition parties and other stakeholders. He urged the government to reconsider the move, emphasizing the potential impact on non-NFSA households already grappling with economic challenges.

"The government's decision to raise the price of food grains without any prior consultation is unacceptable," Ralte said during a press conference. "We demand an immediate rollback to prevent further financial strain on the people."