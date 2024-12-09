Opposition Leader Lalchhandama Ralte, on Monday stated that the ZPM Government should buy the produce of the farmers as they have promised.

Blaming the government’s plan to procure the produces only from January to May, Ralte stated that this plan is an insult to the farmers; who have started harvesting crops and require the money to buy Christmas clothes and make donations to the church for the festive season.

Ralte said, “The Indian government provides support price to 24 selected crops throughout the year. The government in Mizoram should also follow the same

plan and provides support price throughout the year.”

“They must buy chilly, ginger, turmeric and broom at the rate they have promised,” he added.

The leader of the opposition further blamed the government for their plan to sell off Lengpui Airport, the lone medical college (Zoram Medical College); small hydel projects, and Chaltlang Tourist lodge.

Ralte further accused ZPM of taking political revenge by dissolving the Mizoram Subordinate Service Selection Board; by claiming that they would empower the Mizoram Public Service Commission; and question whether they have achieved their claims.

He further alleged that there have been irregularities in the recruitment under Mizoram Public Service Commission, which he stated gives a bad reputation to the MPSC.



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