Mizoram: Opposition People’s Conference to contest Dampa assembly bypoll

The Opposition People's Conference (PC) has announced its vice-president, K Zahmingthanga, as the party’s candidate for the November 11 Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram’s Mamit district. PC president Vanlalruata confirmed on October 20 that Zahmingthanga will submit his nomination papers on October 21, the final day for filing.

Four candidates from major political parties are already in the fray. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated its senior vice-president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana.

The Congress has put forward its vice-president and former minister John Rotluangliana, and the BJP is represented by Lalhmangaiha, who recently joined the party and previously contested from the constituency twice.

Scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for October 22, and candidates can withdraw their papers until Friday, October 24.

The bypoll follows the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. The Dampa constituency has 20,790 registered voters, including 10,185 women, according to the final electoral roll published on September 30. There are 41 polling stations in total, with Silsury-I having the highest voter count at 1,103 and Zopui the lowest at 30.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.