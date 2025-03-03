Mizoram's opposition, led by Lalchhandama Ralte, walked out of the House on March 3, refusing to pass the Mizoram Youth Commission Bill, 2025, protesting against remarks made by House Leader Lalduhoma, which they claimed insulted former members of the House and MLAs.

LESDE Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar stated that the purpose of The Mizoram Youth Commission Bill, 2025 is to strengthen and enhance the commission in a more transparent and structured manner.

House Leader Lalduhoma criticised the previous MYC Act, passed by the MNF government, stating that it lacked proper rules for employee recruitment and did not include provisions for auditing funds, allowing unrestricted expenditure. He described this as a flawed system with questionable intentions.

Following these remarks, Opposition Leader Lalchhandama Ralte objected, emphasising the need to preserve the dignity of the House. He pointed that Lalduhoma himself had been present when the earlier bill was discussed.

In response, Lalduhoma argued that the truth must be acknowledged and necessary corrections should be made. He noted that while the Congress government amended the law in 2015, the MNF government failed to do so.

INC member C. Ngunlianchunga also criticized Lalduhoma’s statement, asserting that his remarks about past governments should not be recorded in the House. He questioned the need to repeal the existing law if 70% of its content was retained in the new bill.

Lalduhoma defended the amendments, stating that his government operates under a new system and will not remain passive like previous administrations over the past 16 years. He reiterated their commitment to improving outdated laws and systems.

He further condemned any legislation that permits unchecked spending and recruitment without regulations, justifying the need for amendments to ensure transparency and accountability.

After the LESDE Minister summarized the bill, Opposition Leader Lalchhandama Ralte declared that his party could not support the bill due to the House Leader’s remarks against former state leaders. The opposition then staged a walkout in protest.