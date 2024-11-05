Two organisations in Mizoram, along with an association of IAS officers has called on the state government to appeal to the Centre for the creation of a dedicated cadre of officers specifically for the northeastern region, according to an official.

Representatives of the Mizoram IAS Association, Zoram Research Foundation and All India Service, during a meeting with Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasised the need for a separate cadre and its benefit in the state's administrative functioning.

They urged the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government to "pursue the matter with the Centre".

The state is currently manned by IAS, IPS and IFS officers from the AGMUT cadre - a common cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and union territories.

A separate cadre will foster greater opportunities and enhance governance in the state, they said during the meeting.

Lalduhoma assured them of addressing their concern and pursuing the matter with the Centre, the statement said.

The chief minister said that he would put up the matter in the next cabinet meeting, it added.

(With PTI inputs)