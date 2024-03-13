The Mizoram Police, in conjunction with the Central Young Mizo Association, conducted a state-wide operation on Tuesday night to identify and apprehend illegal migrant workers.

The joint operation led to the discovery of 1187 such workers who were residing in the state without an Inner Line Permit (ILP).

These individuals were subsequently handed over to various police stations across the state. The distribution is as follows: Aizawl PS - 284, Bawngkawn PS - 311, Vaivakawm PS - 76, Kulikawn PS - 97, Zonuam PS - 245, Sairang PS - 6, Lunglei PS - 62, Champhai PS - 46 (including 6 minors), Saitual PS - 47, Serchhip PS - 4, Khawzawl PS - 4, and Mamit PS - 5.

The Central Young Mizo Association has urged all construction workers, firms, and contractors to secure appropriate work permits for their staff. The association emphasised the necessity of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for any non-residents of Mizoram intending to visit or work in the state.

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