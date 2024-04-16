Seizures worth over 11 crore rupees have been reported by Mizoram Police in the lead-up to the General Parliamentary Elections (GPE) 2024. The extensive crackdown on illicit substances and items aims to maintain law and order during this crucial period.

From January 1st to date, Mizoram Police has registered 106 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, resulting in the arrest of 134 individuals. Notably, significant quantities of contraband including cannabis, heroin, and methamphetamine have been confiscated, with a total value exceeding 11 crore rupees.

In addition to narcotics, seizures also include a substantial amount of liquor, totaling 5213.7 liters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 5168 liters of beer. The crackdown extends to counterfeit currency notes (FICN), with one case reported, alongside firearms and explosives seizures.

In a press statement , Anil Shukla, IPS, DGP (M), Mizoram Police laid out comprehensive security arrangements and election preparedness for the upcoming General Parliamentary Elections (GPE) 2024. Highlighting meticulous planning and coordination, the focus remains on ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process across the state.

Preparations for the GPE-2024 commenced as early as December 2023, aligning with the Security Deployment Manual of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Mizoram Police is confident in meeting the force requirements for safeguarding the electoral process.

Key highlights of the preparations include:

Polling Stations: Mizoram is set to host 1280 polling stations, with 19 identified as Critical Polling Stations and 138 designated as Pink Polling Stations, ensuring the participation of women in the electoral process. Additionally, 2 Expenditure Sensitive Polling Stations are under special vigilance.

Security Deployment: A total of 12 Coys from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed, alongside 4600 state police personnel, including 1047 State Armed Police Force (SAPF) deployed from other states. These forces will man critical polling stations and ensure a secure environment for voters.

Enforcement Teams: Flying Squads (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) have been deployed across Mizoram to enforce the Election Model Code of Conduct rigorously. With 83 FST and 81 SST currently operational, their movements and achievements are reported to the ECI daily.

Seizures: From January 1st to date, significant seizures of illegal substances and items have been made, including narcotics like heroin and methamphetamine, as well as liquor and firearms. The vigilance remains high to curb any attempts at influencing the electoral process through illicit means.

Law and Order: A daily Law and Order Report is submitted to the ECI, detailing events such as arms seizures, execution of warrants, and incidents related to the election. This ensures swift action against any unlawful activities.

Inter-State Vigilance: Inter-State Border Check Posts and District NAKAS have been established to prevent the influx of illegal items. Mizoram Police urges candidates, party workers, and the public to refrain from unlawful activities, with strict actions promised against perpetrators.