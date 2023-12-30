As many as 151 Myanmarese soldiers have entered into Mizoram amidst heavy fighting that has been reported near the border.

Sources have stated that as many as 151 Myanmarese soldiers have entered inside Indian territory in Mizoram on December 29. Sources from the spot have stated that Myanmarese fled to Tuisentlang in Lawngtlai in two batches.

As per sources, 83 soldiers crossed over on December 29, another group of 68 soldiers entered Mizoram today.

It is being suspected that many more Myanmarese soldiers may possibly remain untraced in the forest areas along the Indo-Myanmarese border.

As per reports, Assam Rifles troops guided the fleeing Myanmarese soldiers to Tuisentlang. It is being expected that the soldiers would be sent back to Myanmar in the next few days after proper interrogation.

Sources that revealed that heavy fighting is going on near the border in Chin state between the Myanmarese army and the Arakan Army rebels. While the status on ground there is not confirmed, the fact that over 150 Myanmarese soldiers have fled into Indian territory indicate that the Arakan Army insurgents may be having the upper hand in the fight.