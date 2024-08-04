The African Swine Fever (ASF) crisis in Mizoram has escalated, with swine deaths reaching 8,718 as of Sunday. The situation has worsened with 34 new deaths and 59 more pigs culled on the same day.

Since January 2024, the state has culled a total of 16,158 pigs to combat the outbreak. In recent reports, Lunglei district recorded 24 new swine deaths and culled 15 pigs, while Hnahthial district reported seven deaths and culled 29 pigs. Aizawl district saw three deaths and culled nine pigs.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department confirmed that 200 villages across the state have been affected by the disease. Officials noted that the ASF outbreak, which has been persistent since 2021, thrives in warm monsoon conditions. The department's records show a staggering 33,417 pigs died from ASF in 2021, followed by 12,795 in 2022, and 1,039 in 2023.