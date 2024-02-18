The Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, in partnership with the Young Mizo Association, seized over 17 kilograms of methamphetamine in Aizawl's Bawngkawn Brigade locality late Saturday night.

The haul included 1 kilogram and 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 16 kilograms and 105 grams, equivalent to 1,66,000 tablets, of methamphetamine.

A Myanmar national, Hrangtinkhara, also known as Robert or Duhzuala, was arrested in connection with the seizure. Currently residing in the Bawngkawn Brigade locality, Hrangtinkhara is originally from Tahan Pinlung, Kalemyo District, Myanmar.

Further investigations revealed that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar with the intention of being sold outside Mizoram.

Charges and a case has been filed against Hrangtinkhara under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.