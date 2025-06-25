Mizoram: Over 3,000 rounds of live ammunition seized in Aizawl, one arrested

Security forces in Mizoram seized more than 3,000 rounds of live ammunition during a joint operation in Aizawl district on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The operation, carried out by the CID (Special Branch) of the state police and the Border Security Force (BSF), was based on a specific intelligence input. The team intercepted a pickup truck in Seling village, approximately 36 km from Aizawl, and recovered 3,008 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, estimated to be worth around Rs 16.54 lakh.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Lalawithanga from Zaungtui locality in Aizawl, was arrested on the spot for illegally transporting the ammunition. Authorities also seized the vehicle used in the transport, with civil witnesses present during the operation.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act at Bawngkawn Police Station. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended destination of the ammunition. (PTI)