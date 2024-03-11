At least 3,365 state government employees in Mizoram have hired substitutes who illegally work in their place in various departments, especially in rural areas, officials said.

Following the assumption of power by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in December, an inquiry was launched to uncover the prevalence of substitute employees within government ranks. Officials indicate that the numbers are significant, with the school education department leading with 1,115 substitute employees, trailed by the health and family welfare department with 624, and the power and electricity department with 253 proxies.

Of the government workers resorting to proxy arrangements, 2,070 attributed their actions to health issues, while 703 cited domestic challenges. Other reasons provided included the lack of residential quarters, remote village postings, and language barriers.

Addressing the issue, Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated that the state cabinet will review cases of substitute employment and make necessary decisions. Mizoram, which boasts around 50,000 state government employees, faces a critical juncture as authorities grapple with this widespread proxy staffing issue.