A fierce hailstorm and heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Mizoram leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Officials reported that over 450 houses bore the brunt of nature's fury.

The calamity struck with relentless force, particularly affecting districts such as Aizawl, Kolasib, Champhai, and Khawzawl. Kolasib, bordering Assam, emerged as the epicenter of the disaster, witnessing the devastation of at least 265 houses and affecting over 13,900 individuals, according to the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department.

The toll on infrastructure was evident, with an anganwadi center and several government buildings among the casualties in Kolasib district. The towns of Kolasib and Thingdawl bore the brunt of the storm's fury, registering extensive damage.

In Aizawl district, 178 houses suffered damage, accompanied by reports of injuries. One woman from Falkawn village was admitted to the Zoram Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Champhai district, too, faced its share of destruction, with villages like North Khawbung, Kahrawt, and Bungzung witnessing property damage. Meanwhile, in Khawzawl district, two churches and ten houses fell victim to the relentless force of nature.

This calamity adds to the woes of Mizoram, already reeling from a similar disaster earlier this month. In that instance, more than 2,500 houses, 15 churches, 17 schools, and 11 refugee camps bore the brunt of nature's fury, resulting in loss of a woman's life.