The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Mizoram has resulted in a devastating toll on the swine population, with more than 47,000 pigs succumbing to the disease between 2020 and 2023. State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga disclosed this statistic revealing a staggering monetary loss amounting to Rs 132.2 crore during the mentioned period.

Responding to a query raised by opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) member Robert Romawia Royte, Minister Lalsawivunga provided a written reply detailing the grim impact of ASF on the state's pig farming sector. According to the minister, a total of 47,269 pigs perished due to the ASF outbreak, while 25,182 others were culled as a preventive measure.

Highlighting the widespread ramifications, Lalsawivunga noted that the ASF outbreak adversely affected 19,017 families across Mizoram, exacerbating the economic strain caused by the significant monetary losses.

Despite efforts to contain the spread of ASF, the minister conceded that Mizoram had faced challenges in mitigating the outbreak. However, he assured the assembly that the situation was now under control, although the government had imposed a ban on the import of pigs from outside the state as a precautionary measure.

The ASF outbreak initially surfaced in Lungsen village, situated in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border, in March 2021. Officials attributed the outbreak to the illegal import of pigs from neighboring countries, particularly Bangladesh, given Mizoram's extensive 318-km-long international border with the country.

The severity of the ASF outbreak became evident as the disease resurfaced intermittently in February 2022, and again in May and July 2023. In a concerning development, carcasses of wild boars were discovered in Champhai district in July 2022, bordering Myanmar, with laboratory tests confirming ASF as the cause of death.

Mizoram's pig farming community has faced recurrent challenges, with the state previously grappling with Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) outbreaks in 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2020. These outbreaks resulted in the deaths of thousands of pigs and piglets, inflicting a substantial financial loss estimated at Rs 10.62 crore.