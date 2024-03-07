The National Youth Parliament Festival 2024 concluded on March 6, witnessing enthusiastic participation from over 700 districts across the nation. The event, spanning from February 9 to March 6, showcased the vibrant engagement of youth in democratic processes at various levels.

In a commendable gesture, Sports & Youth Services Department Secretary, Pu Lalramsanga Sailo, recognized the exemplary contribution of three college students from Mizoram. Their outstanding participation in the festival earned them certificates of appreciation.

During the festival's closing ceremony, held at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Pu Om Birla, and Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Pu Anurag Singh Thakur, graced the occasion. Among the 87 state-level winners present, three shining talents from Mizoram showcased their prowess: Grace Lalrinpari Hauzel from Khatla Aizawl's Pachhunga University College, Lalruatdiki Colney from Sarawn Veng, Serchhip, and Lalthakimi, representing Govt. Serchhip College.

Miss Grace Lalrinpari Hauzel, representing Mizoram, captivated the audience with her poignant four-minute speech titled "Young Voice: Engage and Empower for Nationals," highlighting the imperative role of youth in shaping the nation's future.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS), meticulously organized the Youth Parliament across districts, states, and the national level. These forums serve as platforms to imbue young minds with the essence of democracy, fostering qualities like discipline and tolerance while acquainting them with parliamentary processes.