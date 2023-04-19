Over 800 migrants from Myanmar have allegedly arrived in Mizoram's Champhai district in recent days, escaping their country's brutal civil conflict and aerial bombing of communities by the military regime.

On Tuesday, leaders of the area's Village-Level Committees on Myanmar Refugees (VLCMR) verified the story.

According to officials, 820 refugees have reached their hamlet, while another 30 persons from Myanmar's Chin state have taken asylum in Vaphai village.

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There are currently 1,812 refugees in Farkawn village alone, coming from Halkha town, Thantlang town, Tlangpui, Farkawn, and Tlanglo villages in Myanmar.

According to sources, the major cause for the new migration is the escalated civil conflict in Chin state between the Myanmar army, known as the Tatmadaw, ethnic rebel groups, and the local civilian resistance force.

The regular ambush of Tatmadaw patrols by cadres of militant organisations and local civilian militia, namely the Chin Defence Force (CDF), is said to have prompted the Myanmar army to retaliate with artillery and aircraft bombardment on villages.

Many individuals have been compelled to evacuate their cities and villages as a result of this.

On Saturday, 40 houses were destroyed in the Hniarlawnthar hamlet of Halkha town, the Chin state capital, causing many residents to abandon their homes.

Mizoram has already taken in around 31,000 Myanmar refugees since the military takeover in February 2021.