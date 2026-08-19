Mizoram panel approves 11 applicants for local fruit beer manufacturing, extends scrutiny for 13

A Mizoram government Selection Committee on Wednesday, August 19 approved 11 applicants for licences to manufacture Local Fruit Beer after scrutinising applications, conducting interviews and carrying out site inspections.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, was convened to consider applications for licences to manufacture Local Fruit Beer and establish wineries under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025.

A total of 99 applications were received, including 96 applications for Local Fruit Beer manufacturing and three for setting up wineries. Following the scrutiny process, 11 applicants were approved for Local Fruit Beer manufacturing, while 13 applicants were given additional time for further scrutiny.

The committee evaluated applicants on several parameters, including compliance with food safety requirements, availability of manufacturing equipment, technical manpower, financial capacity and the ability to use locally produced fruits and other agricultural products.

Lalduhoma said the initiative should create better market opportunities for farmers and enable them to obtain remunerative prices for locally grown fruits and agricultural produce. He also stressed the need for modern processing technology, adherence to food safety standards and measures to safeguard public health.

The committee proposed training programmes for selected applicants and stronger linkages between manufacturers and farmers. It also recommended inter-visits among selected units to facilitate knowledge-sharing and adoption of best practices.

The panel further recommended the preparation of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for licence holders. It also decided to extend the application period to provide additional prospective applicants an opportunity to apply.

Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar attended the meeting. Representatives of the Commerce & Industries Department, Excise & Narcotics Department, Horticulture Department and Food & Drugs Administration, along with representatives from Mizoram University and subject experts, are members of the Selection Committee.