Mizoram panel flags trade, infrastructure challenges linked to Kaladan, railway projects

A Mizoram government impact study committee has highlighted the need for advance preparations to address trade and infrastructure-related challenges and maximise the benefits of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) and the Bairabi-Sairang railway link, official sources said.

The committee submitted its final draft report to Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, completing the study in 10 months, two months ahead of the 12-month deadline.

The report assesses the potential impact of the two major connectivity projects and flags areas where Mizoram may need to strengthen its preparedness to fully utilise the opportunities arising from improved connectivity.

The KMMTTP is expected to provide an alternative connectivity route for Mizoram through the Kaladan river and road network, while the Bairabi-Sairang railway project is aimed at improving rail connectivity between the state and the rest of the country.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma appreciated the committee members for completing the study ahead of schedule. He said the state government would continue to seek the committee’s assistance in following up on its recommendations and addressing related issues.

The final report is expected to serve as a reference for planning measures related to trade, transport and infrastructure as Mizoram prepares for the expanded connectivity expected from the two projects.