Mizoram panel to summon non-compliant departments over project delays

The Mizoram State Project Monitoring Committee (MSPMC) has decided to summon heads of departments that fail to act on its recommendations concerning ongoing projects, an official said.

The decision was taken during the committee’s eighth general body meeting held in Aizawl on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office shared on X, departments that do not comply with MSPMC directives will be called before the panel, and further action may be initiated if required.

Addressing the meeting, Lalduhoma noted that MSPMC initiatives have delivered positive outcomes so far and stressed the need for sustained commitment from all members to ensure timely implementation of projects.

He said the state government has introduced measures to accelerate development by streamlining project workflows and removing administrative bottlenecks. Earlier, projects faced significant delays due to prolonged file movement, as departments had to secure financial allocation, administrative approval, and expenditure sanctions at multiple stages.

To address these challenges, the chief minister said departmental secretaries have now been empowered to grant both administrative approval and expenditure sanction within their respective departments. This, he said, is expected to significantly expedite project execution across the state.

The meeting also reviewed strategies to strengthen monitoring mechanisms for the current financial year. Discussions included plans to streamline field visits and enhance public outreach to improve transparency and accountability in project implementation, officials added.